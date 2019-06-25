|
|
Robert Erwin Kopp (Bob), age 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 21, 2019. This day marked his 39 years of marriage to his beloved wife, Sally Clyse. Bob was the loving father of Benjamin Kopp (wife Laura) and Emily Kopp (husband Kyle Shurtleff). One and a half years ago Bob assumed the role of Pops to his twin grandchildren Madeleine and Arlo Kopp. He was also the cherished brother of Richard (wife Marianne) and Paul (wife Valerie). Bob was born to Erwin and Hedwig Kopp on May 27th, 1951 in Brooklyn, NY and grew up on Long Island in the town of Albertson. He is also remembered with love by countless nieces and nephews across the country. Bob treasured his rich German heritage. When his parents immigrated to the U.S., they brought with them a strong family focus, a spirit of self-reliance and a loyalty to friendships all of which Bob tried to emulate. Bob touched many lives in his professional role in the field of Special Education as both teacher and administrator. Bob had varied interests and hobbies outside of work. Over the years he was an avid gardener, an accomplished cook (with a German specialty), a voracious reader with a focus on history, politics and sports. For many years, summers were spent boating with family and friends on Lake Champlain and the Atlantic Ocean. To honor his simple yet joyous life, the family will be holding an intimate gathering at a later date. Donations in his name may be sent to Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930 and Cancer Research Institute, National Headquarters, 28 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10006. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions, condolences at www. campbellfuneral.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from June 25 to July 2, 2019