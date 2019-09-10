|
Robert Henry Leet, 94, loving husband of the late Lorraine D. (Greenleaf) Leet and father of four, passed away in his home on September 8, 2019. Robert was born on September 25, 1924 in Ipswich, to Joseph Henry Leet and Marie Anne (Gallant) Leet. He lived in Ipswich all of his life. On May 9, 1954, he married Lorraine D. Greenleaf and they were married for over fifty years, raising three daughters. During WWII, Robert was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and was a profoundly proud veteran. After graduating from Ipswich High school, he received his degree in accounting from Bentley College of Accounting and Finance. He served as the Town Accountant in Ipswich for 24 years before retirement. Growing up in his beloved Ipswich, he was a boy scout, worked as a railroad express agent, a pin boy at the local bowling alley, worked at Goodale Apple Orchard, and on Cranes Beach and Castle Hill. Robert was a member of the Special Police Pistol Team, a Past Master of the John T. Heard Lodge of Ipswich, a life-long member of the Scottish Rite, a member of the Ipswich selectman, and a member of the Eastern Star. Robert was an avid beekeeper, gardener, locksmith, golfer and lover of animals both wild and domestic. Robert is survived by his three daughters, Bonnie H. McGarrell and her husband John McGarrell of Danvers, Cindy M. Whittle and her husband Charlie Whittle of Cape Neddick, ME, and Laurie A. Silva and her husband Robert Silva of Virginia; ten grandchildren: Megan Whittle, Marie Donovan, Michelle Corso, Kristin McGarrell, Michael Hiltunen, Jonathan McGarrell, Daniel Whittle, Hannah Silva and Caleb Silva; ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, John at birth; a sister, Evelyn Lucy and a brother, Roger Leet. His funeral will be held Friday, September 13 at 10 am in the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home, 6 High Street, Ipswich followed by interment with Military Honors in the New Highland Cemetery. Ipswich. Family and friends are respectfully welcomed. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 5-8 pm with a Masonic Service at 7 pm. For directions or to leave a condolence please visit www. whittier-porter.com
