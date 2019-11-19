|
It is with great sadness that the family of Robert (Bobby, Bob) Mahlon Olmsted of South Boston, announce his death on November 9th, 2019 from brain cancer at the age of 51. Bob was born on June 14, 1968 to Merle (Moe) and Linda (Cortright) Olmsted in Honolulu, HI. He was a 1986 graduate of Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School and a 1991 graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology. Bob lived and worked in many places all over the country, making enduring friendships wherever he went. In all aspects of his life, Bob embodied the spirit of goes to eleven - a nod to his favorite movie Spinal Tap. He lived and loved his friends, family, colleagues, and his seaside community of South Boston with all his might. He brightened the lives of everyone who knew him. Bob will forever be remembered by his beloved wife, Shelley Burt, his parents, Linda and Moe Olmsted, his brother Scott (Jean) Olmsted, nephew Nathaniel Olmsted, loving in-laws, several aunts, uncles, cousins and innumerable friends. A memorial service will be held at North Shore Community Baptist Church in Beverly Farms, MA, at 11 am, Saturday November 23, 2019. All who knew Bob will remember his love of spending time with friends, listening to music and planning social events. In this tradition friends are also invited to celebrate Bob on January 18, 2020 at the Seapoint Restaurant in South Boston, starting at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to one of Bobs favorite charities, the Cure NF with Jack Foundation at www.curenfwithjack.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Nov. 19 to Nov. 27, 2019