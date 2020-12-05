1/1
Ronald G. McCarthy
1934 - 2020
Ronald "Gilly" McCarthy, 86, a longtime resident of Ipswich, MA, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 after a long illness, at his home, with his loved ones by his side. He was born in Gloucester on July 13, 1934 and was the son of the late William F. and Lillian K. (Astrom) McCarthy. He was a graduate of Gloucester High School and later attended Wentworth Institute in Boston. After graduating, Ron founded Cape Ann Steel Erection, where he worked in construction until his retirement. Rons greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a constant source of encouragement for Shirleys thoroughbred rehabilitation breeding farm and his daughters, Brenda and Terrys thoroughbred racing career. Ron also enjoyed exploring the world with his daughter, Cindy and husband Don. He was an avid sports fan, participant, and could often be found spending time watching sports and golfing with his son, Ronald and his wife Martha. Ron is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley (Conrad) McCarthy; daughters, Teresa McCarthy, Brenda McCarthy both of Tampa FL, Cindy (McCarthy) Holshuh and her husband Don of Surry NH; his son, Ronald McCarthy and his wife Martha McCarthy of Ipswich MA; He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Alex, Robert and Connar; three great-grandchildren, Emmy, Elyse, and David. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, William, Edward and John McCarthy; four sisters, Gladys Smith, Dot Hyde, Eleanor Parsons and Barbara Conroy. Ron loved life to the fullest, no obstacle or challenge could stand in his way. He will be missed dearly, but everyone who had the pleasure to spend time with him, especially his family, will carry a part of Rons enthusiasm as long as they livewe love you and couldn't have done it without you Gilly. Services for Ron will be held privately. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to: The Alzheimer's Association of Eastern Massachusetts, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester, MA. For online condolences, visit: www.greelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Chronicle & Transcript from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greely Funeral Services
212 Washington Street
Gloucester, MA 01930
(978) 283-0698
