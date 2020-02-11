|
|
It is with sadness we announce the passing of Rose W. Caley Spence Bogle, 97, of Boxford, MA and formerly of Peabody, MA. She died peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, Danvers, MA with her family by her side. She was a warm and loving woman who embraced life and was extremely proud of her family. Rose was born in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of the late John William and Clara OLander Caley who had immigrated from London, England. She later moved to the United States where she lived for many years in Peabody MA before moving to Boxford, MA. She was proud of her heritage and was a descendant of the Caley family that owned a store across from Windsor Castle, a supplier of goods' to Her Majesty The Queen. After moving to Peabody, she met and married Wesley E. Spence who was serving with the US Army Air Corp during WW II. She became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1944. Rose worked at the former Warren Five Savings Bank in Peabody for fifteen years prior to her retirement. She had been active in St. Pauls Episcopal Church in Peabody and later at the Second Congregational Church. Rose was a proud member of the Ladies Charitable Society of Second Congregational Church serving the needs of the community and church for over twenty years. She was predeceased by her loving husband Wesley, her first son, Ace, Wesley E. Spence Jr; sisters Edith Bouchard and Lillian OBlenes; brothers George and John Caley. Rose leaves her children Cynthia and David Ruddock of Boxford; Michael J. and Cynthia M. Spence of Wolfeboro, NH; her cherished grandchildren: Evan, Jillian and Tyler Ruddock, Jessica and husband Kevin Hebert; Emily and husband Brett Soucy, and Kimberly Spence. Also, her precious great grandchildren; Ryan Michael, Emma Rose and Samantha Cindy Hebert and Thomas Spence Soucy; as well as many nieces and nephews. Later in life Rose married Stanley F. Bogle and was predeceased by Stan and his daughter Priscilla Costello. She is survived by his daughter Nancy Gillespie, his grandchildren Ryan Gillespie, Erin Ricci, Amy Costello and his great grandchildren: Ella and Ava Ricci and Elliott Costello. A celebration of her life will be held 11 AM on February 17th at the Second Congregational Church, 173B Washington St., Boxford, MA with Rev. Laura Gronberg officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Make-A- ish Foundation, 8615 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30350 in her memory. Assisting the family is the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home of Peabody. For guestbook, please visit www. ccbfuneral.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020