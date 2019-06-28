|
|
On Saturday, June 15th, 2019, Russell Gordon Blauser, Jr., devoted husband, father, Gramp, and G.G.Pa passed away at the age of 95. Russell was born on September 28, 1923 in Roseville, Mich. to Russell and Florence Blauser. His mother was a school principal and started his education early when she enrolled him in kindergarten at the age of three. Growing up during the Great Depression, Russell helped to support his family during his adolescent years by working as a golf caddy on the weekends. After completing high school, and roughly six months after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Russell left his job at Bohn Aluminum and Brass Corporation and enlisted in the United States Navy. He spent the majority of his time serving his country on the LSM-398, a part of the Amphibious Fleet of the Atlantic. During his time in the service, Russell and Alice were wed on November 28, 1946. He and Alice started their family in Roseville, Mich. and after his discharge from the Navy, Russell started his career at Sylvania. Russell and Alice moved their family to Topsfield in 1968 and he fell in love with the community. He was a devoted member of the Topsfield Congregational Church community and the Topsfield Historical Society. Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Alice, and his son, Jeffrey Blauser. Russell is survived by his two daughters, Janis Smallman of Newburyport and Cindy Mohr of Dunedin, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Heather Parasco and Jason Mohr of Dunedin, Fla., Betsy Gadbois of Danvers, Kyle Smallman of Nottingham, N.H., Lt. Col. Michael Blauser (USAF) of Las Vegas, Nev.; Melissa White of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Christy Morley of Topsfield. Additionally, he is survived by fourteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. ARRANGEMENTS: Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of Russells life which will be held in The Congregational Church of Topsfield, East Common St., Topsfield on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 A.M. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-ODonnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (rte 62) Danvers. In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www. odonnellfuneralservice.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from June 28 to July 5, 2019