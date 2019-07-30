|
Sally N. (Atkinson) Parent, 87, former longtime resident of Asbury Street, Hamilton, beloved wife of Edward Parent Jr, joined the angels in Heaven on Friday July 26, 2019. Born in Ipswich on March 20, 1932 she was one of two children of the late Harold W. and Mabel I. (Spencer) Atkinson. Sally was raised in Ipswich, a 1950 graduate of Ipswich High School. The year of graduation she was the winner of the Miss Hampton Beach pageant. She continued her education at Burdett College graduating as a trained stenographer secretary. She went on to be employed for many years as a stenographer at United Engineers in Boston. Married in 1959 the Parents made Hamilton their home where they raised their family of five children. Sally had a huge heart and was very active with St Pauls Church donating her time and energy in helping the churchs community. In addition to her husband of sixty-five years, she is survived by her five loving children, Sharon Parent Hodges of Ocala Florida, Ed Parent III and his wife Kimberly of Epping NH, John Parent and his partner Doug Verville of Palomar Mountain CA, Susan Boye and her husband Don of Hamilton, and Jeff Parent and his wife Felicia of Topsfield. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Marco Hodges, Angela Drougas, Christopher Drougas, Crystal Hodges, Rebecca Hodges, Charlee Drougas, Brianna Parent, Brekton Drougas; two great grandchildren, Gavin and Wesley Hodges and a dear sister, Marilyn (Bunny) Tilbury. A family member has requested that those attending Sallys services wear something in her favorite color, blue Her funeral will be held 8 am Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from the Whittier Porter Funeral Home 6 High Street, Ipswich, followed by the celebration of a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 9 am in St. Pauls Church, 50 Union Street, Hamilton. Family and friends are cordially invited. Visiting hours will be Tuesday 4 to 7 pm. Interment will be in the Hamilton Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the , www. . For directions or to leave a condolence please visit www.whittier-porter.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019