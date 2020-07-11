Sarah Goodrich

Sarah "Sally" Goodrich, July 4, 2020, an active, independent-minded woman who always loved a good holiday, died peacefully in Hingham on July 4, 2020. She will be remembered by her family and friends for how she loved people, pursued her passions and dreams with purpose, and got the most out of every day. A child of the Great Depression, she was born in Boston and raised in Newton by her parents, Katharine "Kay" Sears Cummings and William Leverett "Lev" Cummings. After graduating from Mount Holyoke in 1951, she married the love of her life, Paul Goodrich of West Roxbury, in 1955. The couple settled in Hingham, where they built a house on the site of the former South School and raised three boys. She lived in Hingham for 65 years. She met Paul on a sailing date; together they owned four cruising sailboats during their 46 years of marriage. An ardent conservationist, Sally founded the Hingham Conservation Land Trust and served on its board for 23 years. Her personal relationships led directly to the acquisition of two of that groups signature properties: Jacobs Meadow and Whortleberry Hollow. Her passion for conservation was influenced by her aunt, Ellen Chase, a founder of the Trustees of Reservations. After graduating from Mount Holyoke, she worked as a secretary at MIT, where she thrived in a role of supporting leading-edge academicians and scientists. When her boys were older, she returned to the working world for many years as a Drivers Ed instructor for Hingham High School students. Throughout her life, she held leadership positions in many organizations she belonged to or volunteered for. Despite many sadnesses, most notably the loss of her middle son Rob in a tragic car accident, Sally consistently demonstrated resilience and positivity. Her optimistic outlook was evident even after suffering a serious fall after three months of Covid-19 isolation at Linden Ponds, her retirement community. Ive had a good 90 years, she said. Sally had a wealth of interests and hobbies; friends and family members often found themselves worn out by her busy itinerary, even in her eighties. Gardening, watercolor painting, photography, bridge, tennis, sailing, cooking, skiing, bird watching, and water aerobics were among the many activities she embraced with passion through the years. She travelled to more than 20 countries and throughout the US, including Cuba, St. Petersburg, Hawaii, and Alaska. Closer to home, her trusty Subaru took her on trips throughout New England to visit with family and friends. She was a longtime member of the Hingham Garden Club, the Hingham Yacht Club, St. Johns Episcopal Church, the White Mountain Ski Runners (which she served as secretary for 23 years), the Hingham Conservation Land Trust, the Hope Town Sailing Club, various book groups, bridge groups, and art groups. She enjoyed simple pleasures dancing with Paul in the living room, sailing with family or friends, finding a good bargain at the Talbots outlet, savoring mint chocolate chip ice cream or a Klondike bar, stretching a scallop dinner or lobster roll into a weeks worth of leftovers, or wearing her latest favorite hat. Family and friends were at the center of Sallys life. She adored her two sons (Charles of Hamilton, MA and John of Charlottesville, VA) and their wives (Marie Buckley and Michelle Goodrich). She is also survived by six grandchildren (who she called the frosting on the cake): Christopher Robert Goodrich of Back Bay; Jeffrey Fox Goodrich of Oakland, CA; Scott Noel Goodrich of Malden; Caroline Anne Goodrich of Beacon Hill; Robyn Nicole Goodrich of Roanoke, VA; and Ryan Evan Goodrich of Charlottesville. Sally was particularly adventurous and fun-loving during her later years. White-water rafting in Alaska with Jeff, parasailing in Bermuda with Carrie and Robyn, bird-watching in the Canadian maritimes, hot-air ballooning in Virginia with Johns family, and deep-sea fishing in the Bahamas with Charless family were among her many adventures. Together with her oldest friend from the Dana Hall School, Di Hunter, she helped to sail a catamaran with an all-woman crew from Massachusetts to the Bahamas at the age of 75, which became the subject of a front-page story in the Patriot Ledger ("Twilight Sail"). Sally sold the family home on Main Street after Pauls death, becoming one of the first residents at the Linden Ponds retirement community in Hingham. She convinced many of her friends to move in as well, resulting in her being chosen to join Lt. Gov. Kerry Healey for the ribbon-cutting ceremony in 2004. In addition to Linden Ponds, she also spent much of her time after Pauls passing living independently at two vacation homes that she maintained at Pocasset and in Hope Town (Bahamas). She loved Pocasset and Hope Chest deeply, referring to Linden Ponds as her anchor to windward, where she would plan her next adventure. As recently as last fall, she danced enthusiastically with her grandchildren at Jeff and Katies wedding. In January, she was the center of attention at her 90th birthday celebration with family and friends. Despite cumbersome Covid restrictions, dozens of her family members and friends were able to share their love and memories before she passed. Sally lived life on her own terms right to the end. She made the courageous decision to decline medical interventions soon after her fall, when it became clear that she wouldnt be able to maintain her quality of life and active lifestyle. For her family and friends, there is a deep sense of sadness and unexpected loss, mixed with the warm memories and comforting legacy of a vibrant woman who made the world a better place for all who knew her. Donations in Sallys memory can be made to the Hingham Land Conservation Trust (https://hinghamlandtrust. org). Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Pyne-Keohane Funeral Home in Hingham. Burial will be private in Portsmouth, NH, where in her usual well-organized way she had a headstone made for herself more than 15 years ago, alongside Paul and Rob



