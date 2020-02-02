|
Sarah Katherine Wong, 58, of Topsfield, passed away on Thursday, January 30 at Lahey Medical Center in Burlington with her family by her side. She was the daughter of Gail (Matsubara) Wong and the late Thomas J. Wong Born in Danvers, raised and educated in Topsfield, she attended Topsfield Public Schools and Masconomet Regional High School. A woman skilled in many aspects, Sarah truly enjoyed nurturing and helping people, animals and plants. Throughout her professional career she worked in the equine industry. Caring , training and raising horses and ponies. Sarah also had been employed as a physical therapy technician for several years, a veterinary technician and was also a talented florist working for local flower shops on the North Shore. But above all else, the time she spent with her horses truly provided her great joy and not only became her job, but also her hobby. An athlete and enthusiast in all aspects of her life, Sarah enjoyed training for and attending various types of horse competitions. From 3Day events to Miniature Horse Driving. She was also very active in the Weight Lifting Community and competed at several National Masters, World and PanAm Games. Winning medals in her weight and age group. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Sarah is survived by her mother, Gail Wong of Topsfield. Her siblings, Thomas T. Wong of Bend, OR, Susan D. Wong and her husband Joseph Rapuano of Atkinson, NH, Amanda H. Wong of Greenwood, SC, Cyrus T. Wong and his partner Bria West of Hampstead, NH and Amos T. Wong of Topsfield, many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Sarah's funeral services will be held in the spring. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sarah's memory to New England Equine Rescue, 52 Ash Street, West Newbury, MA 01985. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020