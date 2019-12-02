|
Scott David Hamilton, of Cambridge, Massachusetts passed away on November 27, 2019, at 59 years of age, after four years of living life as fully as possible with ALS. An avid skier, hiker and traveler who sought out new adventures and loved to share them with others, Scott lived the final years of his life with his hallmark passion. He traveled the country visiting national parks, skied on terrain he had only dreamed of, and shared it all with family and friends. He died having checked everything off his extensive bucket list. Scott graduated from Lyndon State College with degrees in meteorology and mathematics and served as the college's student trustee to the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees. He had several careers, first as a meteorologist, then as a residential and commercial real estate appraiser as President of Hamilton Appraisal Services, and held the MAI designation from The Appraisal Institute. Most recently, he worked as an Information Technology Project Manager for the city of Cambridge. His long commitment to community service included stints as a Saugus Town Meeting member, as a Middleton Planning Board member, as a trustee and youth group leader at the Middleton Congregational Church, as a volunteer coach and referee for a variety of Middleton youth sports teams, as a Big Brother for more than a decade, and as a founding member of the Big Brother Big Sister Big League. Most recently, he served as a mentor to men seeking to live more full and authentic lives. A lover of music, Scott sang in several Boston-area choruses over the past decade, including Mystic Chorale, Halalisa, and Sharing a New Song. Scott is the son of Betty (Rumson) Hamilton and the late David Hamilton of Middleton, Massachusetts. He is survived by his partner Rachel E. Curtis of Cambridge, MA; his son David S. Hamilton, his daughter-in-law Jennifer A. (Ihle) Hamilton and granddaughter Violet G. Hamilton of Ipswich, MA; his daughter Lauren E. Hamilton of Salem, MA; his brother Stephan W. Hamilton of Salem, New Hampshire; and his ex-wife Paula L. Osborn of Lowell, MA. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Scott's life on December 7th, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, located at 1555 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to Compassionate Care ALS and Big Brother Big Sister of Massachusetts Bay.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2019