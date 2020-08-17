1/1
Sebastian G. Canagaratna
Sebastian Gnanaraj Canagaratna, 82, a resident of Topsfield, died peacefully on August 14th, 2020. Sebastian was born on April 8th, 1938 in Jaffna, Sri Lanka to Walter and Rose Canagaratna. He nurtured his lifelong passion for science by completing a PhD from Liverpool University in 1966 and by teaching chemistry for fortyfive years, both in Sri Lanka (University of Peradeniya) and in the United States (Ohio Northern University, Ada, Ohio). He is survived by his wife Indra, daughter Manjula, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Sam and Maya and son Gnanulan. He also leaves behind a brother Selvam Canagaratna and his wife Cissie, a sister Urmilla Rajamoney, a brother-in-law Rev. C. Samraj and a sister-in-law Marina Daniel. Sebastian's life was defined by his love for family and friends, his commitment to teaching and his service to the community. His life will be commemorated during a virtual funeral service to be held on Aug 22nd, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. EDT followed by interment at Trinity Episcopal Church in Topsfield, MA. Those wishing to participate should contact Canag.fam@gmail.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mackey Funeral Home, Middleton, MA. For online condolences please visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sebastian's memory may be made to St. Judes (via the memorial giving link at www.stjude.org), to Esperanza Academy (www.esperanzaacademy.org/donate), or to advance research in Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA), the disease with which Sebastian was diagnosed. Checks are payable to Massachusetts General Hospital (Memo Line: Schmahmann Lab/Sebastian Canagaratna) and should be mailed to the MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, Ma. 02114.

Published in Chronicle & Transcript from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24, 2020.
