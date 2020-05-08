|
Shirley Ann (Hodges) Sciora, 84 years young, a longtime resident of Topsfield,passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the High Point Hospice House inHaverhill. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Sciora with whom she shared fifty wonderful years of marriage. After receiving her Masters in occupationaly therapy, Shirley provided these wonderful skills at many locations, including her longtime services for a residential group home in Danvers. In her early years Shirley loved to play tennis. She enjoyed many activities including volunteering for the Topsfield Garden Club, serving on several Topsfield town committees and loved ceramics, having had won many ribbons at the Topsfield Fair. She also loved playing MahJong and bridge with her friends and walking her beloved Schaunzer, Pepper. One of Shirley's other passions was traveling with her husband, Joe. They often sailed the Eastern Seaboard from their Ipswich mooring with friends on their other love, their 36 sailboat. They retired in Hilton Head returning for summers in New England. Shirley is survived by two loving children, Joseph G. Sciora of Topsfield, SuzanneSciora and her fiance, Michael Osborne, of Berwick, ME.; three grandchildren, Michael Friberg and his wife, Kacie of Dover, NH, Samantha Sciora of Topsfield,Alaina Osborne of Berwick, ME and her sister Ellen Bayuk, Ormond Beach, FL. She was the sister of the late George Hodges formerly of WA. Funeral Services by the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of Ipswich will be announced at a later date. To send a condolence please visit www. whittier-porter.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from May 8 to May 16, 2020