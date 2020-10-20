1/
Steven A. Brownell
Steven A. Brownell, 65, of Derry, NH, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020. Born in Beverly, MA in 1955, to Jeanne (Cordin) Neale and the late Chester Brownell, he grew up in Topsfield, MA, and is a graduate of Masconomet High School and UMass Amherst. Steven loved the ocean, boating, and fishing as well as exploring our country and doing his part to protect our environment. He joined the US Navy in 1976 and loved being at sea during his 4 years of service. He was the owner of Clipper Landscaping in Glenville, NY where he lived before his recent move to NH. In addition to his mother, Jeanne Neale of Peabody, MA; he is survived by his brother, Richard Brownell and wife Marie of Derry, NH; his brother Thomas Brownell and wife Beth of Stuart, FL; his sister, Jeannette Sullivan and husband Paul of Newburyport, MA; and brother-in-law Stephen Girard of Groveland, MA. Steven was predeceased by his sister, Beth Girard. He also leaves behind many cousins; nieces and grandnieces; nephews and grandnephews; as well as stepbrothers, George Neale and wife Martha; Phillip Neale; and stepsister Diana Wilcox and husband Jack, all of Jamestown, RI. There will be a private family gathering at a later date. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01710 or the Sierra Club, National Headquarters, 2101 Webster St., Suite 1300, Oakland, CA 94612. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chronicle & Transcript from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2020.
