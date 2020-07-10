Susan Stone

Susan Slade 'Susie' Stone, formerly of Topsfield and Boxford passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Richard E. Stone with whom she shared 59 very happy and loving years. Born in Salem on March 14, 1941, she was the daughter of the late William A. Slade and the late Eleanor Van Blarcom Slade Crowley. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1959 and furthered her education at Bradford Junior College. Susie was an avid equestrian from an early age and rode with her friends for many years. She was a founder of the Essex County Trail Association and an active volunteer in the early days of Windrush Farms therapeutic riding program. She enjoyed cultivating her flower gardens and shared beautiful bouquets with many friends. Her flower photography was captured on her annual calendar. She adored the many family dogs over the years and always provided them with much love and affection. She was a longtime pilates student and enjoyed the friendships she made in those classes. After they returned from living in the Chicago suburb of Lake Bluff, Susie in 1995 designed and oversaw the construction of their retirement home in Ipswich and named it Wiggleywall Cottage. It was here that she lovingly entertained her family and friends on many occasions. Although she and Dick had traveled to many countries and often spent several winters at their former home in Naples, FL; it was in Ipswich that they chose to settle down to continue their quiet and happy life. Susie was a wonderful and kind mother and a very loving wife who provided the family bond. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. In addition to her husband Dick, she is survived by their children, Thomas A. Stone and his wife Lisa of Kennebunkport, ME and Geoffrey F. Stone, Esq. and his wife Cindy of Boxford, four grandchildren, Jamison, Riley, Bennett and Lucy, her siblings, Linda Dolan and her husband, H. Roby Dolan of Essex, Frank Crowley and his wife Kelly of CA, Whitney Slade and his wife Ellen Natick and Mark Slade of CA, her step-brother Steven Crowley of Newburyport, brother-in-law Robert Stone and his wife Laura of TX, cousins Richard Poor, for whom she was a loving caregiver for many years, Andy Hurd Burns of ME and Sarah Anderson of Danvers and many nieces and nephews. Her funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy may be made in Susies name to Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation Inc., 479 Lacy St, N. Andover, MA, 01845 or Essex County Trail Assoc. 162 Main St. #5, Wenham, MA, 01984. Arrangements made by C.R. Lyons & Sons, Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers. Online condolences may be made at www.LyonsFuneral. com



