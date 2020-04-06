|
|
Virginia Marie "Ginny" Williams, 89, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 in Concord, NH. She was born in June 1930 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania to her parents Helen and Harry. She married her loving husband Reade in 1952. They lived in New England during their married life with most time spent in Hamilton, Ma. and Concord, NH. After graduating from high school, Ginny attended art school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After her graduation from art school, Ginny worked as a fashion artist in the art department of Gimbels Department Store. She later graduated from Goddard College with a B.A. in Art Education. She was an accomplished artist. She exhibited her paintings across the Northeast, and they adorned the walls of many establishments. She was very proud of having been in several juried shows including the National Academy of Design and the Salmagundi Club in New York City. For some years she maintained a studio in Gloucester, Ma. and exhibited in an art gallery in Marblehead, Ma. She enjoyed teaching art and made many great friends while teaching. Ginny was also an avid reader, scrabble and bridge player. After Reade's retirement, Ginny and Reade sailed the east coast of the United States from Maine to Florida on their boats Mistress and Sea Quest. For fifteen years they spent at least four months of the year on the water, having many adventures.In addition to these accomplishments, Ginny was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved entertaining and enjoyed opening her house up to her friends. In her later years, she loved hosting happy hours in her garden. Ginny was predeceased by Reade and is survived by her four children John, Margaret, Robin, Ginny and her husband Bill. She is survived by three grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Services will be private. We hope to schedule a Celebration of Life gathering for Ginny in the future.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2020