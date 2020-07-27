Walter J. Gould, 96, a lifelong resident of Middleton, passed away peacefully on July 22nd, 2020. He was born in Lynn to Albert and Rose Gould of Canadian descent and was the oldest of three brothers (Tommy Gould, Leo Gould, Gene Gould) and one sister (Alice Peters). As a child, he and the family relocated to Shediac, New Brunswick, Canada where he was schooled, worked the farm with his parents/siblings and learned the carpentry trade from his father. After serving in the Royal Canadian Air Force, Walter returned to the United States and chose Middleton as his home for the past seventy years. Over the years, having mastered the carpentry profession, Walter built many homes in Essex County and remodeled several others alongside his brother Tommy Gould, uncle Bill Flynn and father Albert Gould while becoming a fixture in the community. He had a love for the wildlife and his cats.and will truly be missed by all. A loving husband and father, Walter is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Gould of Middleton, his oldest son Kevin Gould of Danvers and his youngest son Brian Gould of Ocean Isle Beach, NC along with many nieces and nephews. ARRANGEMENTS: Relatives and friends are invited to attend Walter's funeral service which will be held graveside at Oakdale Cemetery, Middleton on July 31st at 11 a.m. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (rte. 62) Danvers. Sharing written remembrances and condolences, during this time will be essential in helping Walter's family reminisce, celebrate and heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting his eternal tribute at odonnellfuneralservice.com