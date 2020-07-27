1/1
Walter J. Gould
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter J. Gould, 96, a lifelong resident of Middleton, passed away peacefully on July 22nd, 2020. He was born in Lynn to Albert and Rose Gould of Canadian descent and was the oldest of three brothers (Tommy Gould, Leo Gould, Gene Gould) and one sister (Alice Peters). As a child, he and the family relocated to Shediac, New Brunswick, Canada where he was schooled, worked the farm with his parents/siblings and learned the carpentry trade from his father. After serving in the Royal Canadian Air Force, Walter returned to the United States and chose Middleton as his home for the past seventy years. Over the years, having mastered the carpentry profession, Walter built many homes in Essex County and remodeled several others alongside his brother Tommy Gould, uncle Bill Flynn and father Albert Gould while becoming a fixture in the community. He had a love for the wildlife and his cats.and will truly be missed by all. A loving husband and father, Walter is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Gould of Middleton, his oldest son Kevin Gould of Danvers and his youngest son Brian Gould of Ocean Isle Beach, NC along with many nieces and nephews. ARRANGEMENTS: Relatives and friends are invited to attend Walter's funeral service which will be held graveside at Oakdale Cemetery, Middleton on July 31st at 11 a.m. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (rte. 62) Danvers. Sharing written remembrances and condolences, during this time will be essential in helping Walter's family reminisce, celebrate and heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting his eternal tribute at odonnellfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chronicle & Transcript from Jul. 27 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakdale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved