Walter J. Johnson
1928 - 2020
Walter James Johnson, 91, of Boxford, passed away on August 12 of Alzheimers Disease. Born in Malden in 1928 to Swedish immigrants Gustav and Eris Johnson, he was outgoing, genial and loving. He leaves his wife of 67 years, Grace, his son Leonard Johnson and wife Marjorie of Carlisle, and his daughter Karen ODonnell and husband Neil of Lynn. He also leaves his grandchildren Kira Parker and husband Mark, Kelli Anaya, Michael Johnson and husband Anthony Campisi, and Eric Johnson and wife Caitlin, and three great-grandsons, Zander Anaya, Luke Parker and Whitman Johnson. He was predeceased by his sister Alice MacKay and brother Gustave. He is survived by his sister Phyllis Kosuk of Boxford and many nieces and nephews. After completing high school in Malden where he played hockey, he served in the army during the Korean War. He and Grace raised their children in Winchester, and Wally owned a painting and wallpapering business, forging enduring friendships with many of his customers. He and Grace moved to Boxford in 1976 where they lived on High Ridge Road for 40 years before moving to Four Mile Village. He was active in preserving the Holyoke-French House with the Boxford Historical Society and was a long-time member the Second Congregational Church. He shared a huge vegetable garden with his late friend Tom Coe and produced beautiful woodcarvings that grace the homes of friends and family. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wallys memory may be made to the Second Congregational Church of Boxford, PO Box 508, West Boxford, MA 01921 or to the Alzheimer's Association alz.org. To share a memory of Walter with his family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorge town.com. The Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, Georgetown has been entrusted with Walter's care.

Published in Chronicle & Transcript from Aug. 16 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
