Mr. Wayne LeRoy Killian, 89, of Groveland, MA (formerly of Topsfield, MA), beloved husband of Janeen (Jeys) Killian, the late Jean Beaujean Killian, and the late Joanne Orcutt Killian, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He will be deeply missed. Born in East Earl, PA, he was the son of the late John and Daisy Y. (Frankhouser) Killian. Raised and educated in New Holland, PA, Wayne was a graduate of New Holland High School. Wayne then attended the Naval Academy of Music and continued his education at Boston University where he earned his Bachelors Degree in Music and Masters Degree in Secondary Education. An honorable discharge veteran of the Korean War, Wayne proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy Band (3rd Class Musician) from 1950-1954. His love and passion for the Navy continued throughout his life until the end. Wayne started his teaching career as a band director in Somersworth, NH and Pentucket Regional High School (West Newbury, MA). He then moved to Masconomet Regional High School (Boxford, MA) where he spent 23 years as Fine and Performing Arts Department Chair. His devotion to music education was something he cherished each and every day. Uncle Wayne loved his students and they loved him in return. Wayne was a devout Mason for 67 years, having joined during his time in the Navy. He was an active member of the New Meadows Lodge A.F. & A.M. (Topsfield, MA) prior to joining Budleigh Lodge A.F. and A.M. of Beverly, MA. After his retirement, Wayne became involved in numerous bands such as the Shriners Swing Band (Wilmington, MA), the Wally Byam Air Stream Band (conductor 1993-1998), and the Wakefield Retired Mens Club Band where he enjoyed playing his trombone and conducting. In addition to his wife, Wayne is survived by his children, Kimberly Geiger (Kyle) of Redmond, WA,Kristin Killian of Peabody, MA, Kent G. Killian (Jacqueline) of Lakewood, CA, Karla Killian of Penacook, NH; his stepchildren, Jean Cox (Jim) of Larsen, WI, Jo-Ann Henninger (Zeno) of Brunswick, ME, and Jenny Beaujean of Beverly, MA; his nieces and nephews, and his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Wayne was the stepfather to the late Kenneth Beaujean and brother to the late John F. Killian. ARRANGEMENTS: Relatives and friends are invited to attend Waynes memorial service which will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 124 River Road, Topsfield, MA on Wednesday, July 31 st at 1 pm. Interment will be private. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 30 th from 4-7 pm at the Peterson- ODonnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 124 River Road, Topsfield, MA 01983; the , 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114; or to the Masconomet Music Parents Association (MMPA), PO Box 95, Topsfield MA 01983 - memo line: music scholarship. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneral service.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from July 23 to July 30, 2019