William E. Hunt Jr., 82, of Linebrook Road Ipswich, husband of Cynthia L. (Parsons) Hunt, died June 26, 2019. He was born in Ellenville, NY on August 17, 1936, the only child of the late William E and Florence M. (Lewis) Hunt. He was raised in Magnoliaand graduated from Gloucester High School. William enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War, serving as an electronics technician. Following his honorable discharge, he worked at Bomac/Varian Associates while attending Northeastern University. He graduated in 1961, receiving with honor an Associate Degree in Electronics Engineering. He was elected a member of Sigma Epsilon Rho Honor Fraternity at the School of Business and presented with the honor of the highest scholastic standing in his class for the school year ending in June 1965. In 1966 he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology with highest honor. He went on to work as an Industrial Engineer at Honeywell and Raytheon Corporations. Growing up in Magnolia near the water meant that boats were of an interest to William at a young age. Lobstering from a small boat, scuba diving and sailing the coast in a catamaran were the activities he enjoyed into adulthood. In addition to his family and work, he enjoyed photography, stamp collecting, astronomy and music of all genres. Along with these interests, hiking in the White Mountains and camping with his family were a lifelong enjoyment. He was also a member of the White Mountain 4000 footer club and the New England 4000 footer club. In addition to his wife of fifty-seven years, William is survived by two sons, Steven W. Hunt and his wife Barbara of Kingston, NH, Kevin D. Hunt and his wife Kim (Coyle) of Pelhan, NH; a daughter, Jennifer L. Hunt and her husband Jesse Ambrosina of Topsfield; seven grandchildren, Sydney and Sophia Ambrosina both of Topsfield, Sara and Andrew Hunt both of Kingston, NH, Eric Beauvais of Newburyport, and Dylan and Hayley Hunt both of Pelham, NH. His funeral service with Military Honors was held graveside in the Cowles Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of Ipswich. To leave a condolence please visit www.whittier-porter.com
Published in Chronicle Transcript from June 29 to July 6, 2019