William Fairbanks Nisbet, 78, of West Boxford, MA died on August 5, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House
in Danvers. He was the loving partner of Ann M. Mahoney who shared 34 years of life with him. Born in Beverly to the late Thomas and Esther (Fairbanks) Nisbet, Bill graduated from Beverly High School Class of 1960 where he was a three-year football letterman and an All Star Guard. He studied at the University of Mass Amherst, Tufts University, and Control Data Institute. He was a computer consultant working at many different companies including Wang Laboratories, Digital Equipment, and Bromfield Systems. He was also an Information Systems Manager at New England Toyota. His many hobbies and interests also included photography, oil painting, motorcycles, personal computers, radios, boating, formal writing, and listening to music, especially jazz. He enjoyed visiting with his many cousins, especially Elaine Pope of Indiana and Barry Perley of Florida. He spent more than 18 years developing and maintaining a website for his high school class and enjoyed keeping in touch with his high school friends. He was involved in many high school reunions and will miss seeing his former classmates at all these reunions. Bill and his partner Ann enjoyed traveling in New England especially to the White Mountains during the foliage season and to Naples, Maine during the summer. They met at Wang Laboratories and worked together at times in the computer field. They shared many interests including a love of photography and watching movies and various sporting events especially football games and Formula 1 races. Bill was predeceased by his half-brother Thomas Boyd Nisbet of Kendallville, Indiana. Bill will be fondly remembered by his partner Anns siblings and spouses as well as her nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be private. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
and the Kaplan Family Hospice House
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and the Kaplan Family Hospice House.
