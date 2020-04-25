|
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of the Patriarch of the Vining family, William J. Vining, 98 yrs.who passed peacefully at Beverly Hospital of natural causes on April 24, 2020. He was a resident of Brooksby Village in Peabody, MA for the past twelve years. Born in Everett, MA February 19, 1922 to the late Francis and Elizabeth Vining, William was raised in Malden and attended Malden Schools. He later moved to Rochester NH where he met the love of his life, Gloria A. Dugas. William and Gloria were married in November of 1942 and celebrated their 75th Wedding anniversary in 2018. He then enlisted in the Army in 1942, was stationed in France and Germany during WWII, was wounded and was honorably discharged as a Disabled Veteran in 1945. Together they raised five children, James, Arlene, Dennis, William, and John. Mr. Vining was employed by the City of Malden as the Civil Defense Director, and the Director of Meals on Wheels. After his retirement, William went on to work at his son James business, Salem Metal Fabricators Inc. At the tender age of 82, he retired due to his failing vision. William was a sixty-four-year member and a Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Santa Maria Council #105, and a member of the AMVETS both in Malden, MA. Mr. Vining leaves his children, James and his wife Joanne of Middleton, Arlene and Hugh Hairston of Celebration, FL, William and his wife Meredith of Templeton, MA, John and his wife Laura of Haverhill, MA , and his dear daughter-in-law Mona Vining of Plymouth, MA. He also leaves ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his siblings, Richard, Robert, Kenneth, Arthur, Frank, Milford, Frances, and Thelma. He was also pre-deceased by his son Dennis in 2014, and his wife Gloria in 2018. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 No. Beacon St. Watertown, MA 02472 or , P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. The Mackey Funeral Home, Middleton, MA is assisting the family. To share a condolence kindly visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2020