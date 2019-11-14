|
|
Mr. William T. Quinn, Sr., 97 years of Topsfield, died on November 11, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Edna (LaFreniere) Quinn. He was born in Buffalo, New York, the son of the late John and Susan (Kelley) Quinn. He was raised in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School. He also attended Northeastern University. Bill lived in Lynn from 1945 to 2004, in Peabody for 15 years and the past 3 years in Topsfield. He was a WWII Marine Corps Veteran who served in the battle of Iwo Jima. He served as a mortar crewman and a Marine sharpshooter. He also served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater from August 1944 to November 1945. He was a member of the Topsfield Post 255, American Legion. He participated in the Honoring our Heroes event at Fenway Park. He was a member and contributor to the USO. Bill was also a member of the POGO Golf League in Topsfield. He was employed at the General Electric Company, Aircraft Engine Group, in Lynn . He began as a Shop Manager and retired in 1984 as a Purchasing Agent . He is survived by his son William T. Quinn, Jr and his wife Suzanne of Topsfield, his daughters JoAnne Benard of Knoxville, Tennessee, Joyce Quinn Maher and her husband Kevin of Salem, a daughter-in-law, Joanne Quinn Harvey of Seattle, Washington, a daughter Beverly Daigle of Revere and her family of 7 children, 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He leaves his grandchildren, Jeffrey Benard, Kristin Williams, Tara Grajal, Ryan Quinn, Justin Quinn, Caileen Balyeat, Angela Quinn, 9 great grandchildren. He was the father of the late Wayne Quinn, brother of the late Irene OConnell, and Jack Quinn. He was also the close friend of the late Ruth Sylvester. His funeral will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rte 129) Lynn. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are on Friday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019