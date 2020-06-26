Willis "Bill" P. Burbank Jr., 78, of Bluffton, SC formerly of Boxford and Lynnfield, MA died peacefully at home Tuesday, June 9, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Bill was born June 4, 1942 in Lynn, MA to the late Willis P. Burbank and Virginia Hammond Burbank. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Wendy Burbank; daughter, Kimberly Burbank of Gilford, NH, daughter, Marcy Callahan and her husband Robert of Gilford, NH; sister, Beverly Cheek and her husband Anthony of West Newbury, MA; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Callahan and Jason Callahan, both of Gilford, NH; and several nieces and nephews. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with arrangements.



