Willis P. Burbank Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willis "Bill" P. Burbank Jr., 78, of Bluffton, SC formerly of Boxford and Lynnfield, MA died peacefully at home Tuesday, June 9, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Bill was born June 4, 1942 in Lynn, MA to the late Willis P. Burbank and Virginia Hammond Burbank. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Wendy Burbank; daughter, Kimberly Burbank of Gilford, NH, daughter, Marcy Callahan and her husband Robert of Gilford, NH; sister, Beverly Cheek and her husband Anthony of West Newbury, MA; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Callahan and Jason Callahan, both of Gilford, NH; and several nieces and nephews. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chronicle & Transcript from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved