Dear Wendy;
I want to offer you my most sincere condolences on the loss of your husband. As you will remember I knew Willis well from the board of Union Hospital and as his primary physician for many years. I always enjoyed our visits , his honesty and his insights into the medical and at large community. Please accept my sympathies ....
With caring, Peter Sheckman MD
Willis "Bill" P. Burbank Jr., 78, of Bluffton, SC formerly of Boxford and Lynnfield, MA died peacefully at home Tuesday, June 9, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Bill was born June 4, 1942 in Lynn, MA to the late Willis P. Burbank and Virginia Hammond Burbank. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Wendy Burbank; daughter, Kimberly Burbank of Gilford, NH, daughter, Marcy Callahan and her husband Robert of Gilford, NH; sister, Beverly Cheek and her husband Anthony of West Newbury, MA; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Callahan and Jason Callahan, both of Gilford, NH; and several nieces and nephews. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chronicle & Transcript from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.