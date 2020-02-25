|
Barbara Koslowsky (Graham), 83, of Wareham, formerly East Bridgewater, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 21, 2020 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Barbara, born in Boston, daughter of the late Anna (DeMont) and Arthur Graham, was raised and educated in East Bridgewater graduating from East Bridgewater High School. Barbara worked as a bookkeeper for the family business A.G. Auto in East Bridgewater for 10 years and went on to be the bookkeeper for Hit or Miss in Stoughton for 20 years. Barbara loved traveling, clamming, going to the beach, and gardening. In her younger years she was a talented seamstress and enjoyed making clothes for her entire family, but nothing was more important to Barbara than her family, especially her grandchildren. Wife of the late George P. Koslowsky. Mother of Deborah Osgood and her husband Randall of Wareham and George Koslowsky Jr. and his wife Joann of Wareham. Grandmother of Ashleigh-Cali Osgood, Alexandra Osgood, and Madison Koslowsky. Sister of Robert Graham of East Bridgewater. A funeral service held in the East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring St., East Bridgewater, Friday, February 28, at 11 a.m. Visiting hours will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, February 27. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery in East Bridgewater. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com. East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason
