Barbara Walleston (Soule) Bigelow, a resident of Middleborough and Lakeville her entire life, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020, with her family at her side. She was ninety-eight years old and was born on December 28, 1921, in Middleborough. She had resided at the Nemasket Healthcare Center in Middleborough since 2011. She was the daughter of Albert F. Soule Sr. and Alberta N. Soule, both of Middleborough. She was married to William E. Bigelow for 51 years until his death in 1994. They were married on April 5, 1943, and lived on Hiltz Avenue in Lakeville for most of their married life. She and Bill had two children, a son, Alan William Bigelow Sr. of Panama City, FL, and a daughter, Martha Louise (Bigelow) Meetis, who predeceased her. In addition, she leaves two grandchildren, Alan William Bigelow Jr. of Panama City, FL, and Heath Meetis of Assonet, and two great-grandchildren, Olivia Meetis and Zachary Meetis of Assonet. She also leaves a sister, Katherine Soule Young of Greenville, SC, and two brothers, Charles E. Soule of Hingham, and George M. Soule of Middleborough. One brother, Albert F. "Bud" Soule Jr., died in 2015, and a second brother, Kenneth W. Soule, passed away as an infant in 1920. As a young child, she took piano lessons and continued her piano playing for her own enjoyment and for family and friends throughout her life. Barb was a quiet person, but when she spoke, it was important to listen. Consistent with her personality, she had a strong faith, which she kept to herself. She had a keen sense of humor that would catch the listener off guard at times. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and sister, always there with a quiet word of encouragement. After graduation from Memorial High School in Middleborough in 1939, she attended Chandler Secretarial School in Boston. Upon graduation, she worked for several years with Thomas Brothers Construction, the Clark and Iseminger Law firm, the Middleborough Gas and Electric Company, and the Middleborough Trust Company. Barb always enjoyed dancing, and after their marriage, she and Bill became active in square dancing. Bill was a lieutenant colonel in the Massachusetts National Guard, and each year Barb really looked forward to the annual military ball. Throughout her life, she was an involved member of the Central Congregational Church in Middleborough, and in her later years she was a member of the First Congregational Church at the Green. She always enjoyed family get-togethers and every year looked forward to the annual Bigelow family reunion. She was very close to the Bigelow family, especially her husband's brother, Fred and his wife Olivia and their daughter, Rita Bigelow Besegai, all of Middleborough. A private family graveside service was held at the Parish Cemetery at the Green in Middleborough. Gifts of remembrance may be sent to the First Congregational Church, 6 Plympton Street, Middleborough, MA 02346, or the Nemasket Healthcare Center, 314 Marion Road, Middleborough, MA 02346. For online condolences, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com
