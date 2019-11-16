Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashley Funeral Home
35 Oak St
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-3600
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Martha and Mary Church
354 Bedford Street,
Lakeville, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Nemasket Hill Cemetery
515 Plymouth Street
Middleborough, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradford Tripp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradford D. Tripp


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bradford D. Tripp Obituary
Bradford "Brad" Davison Tripp, age 55, of Lakeville, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after a long illness. Brad was born in New Bedford on December 17, 1963, a son of the late Jerome and Nancy (Mercer) Tripp. He grew up in Middleborough, graduated Middleborough High School, Class of 1982 and was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island Engineering School, Class of 1987. Brad was the owner of Bay State Crucible, a manufacturing company in Taunton. He was a wonderful father to his three boys; teaching them how to skate, sail and to live life to its fullest. Always adventurous, Brad was an avid sailor, pilot and loved the outdoors. A kind, caring and loving man, he will be missed by many. Brad was the beloved husband of Susan (Frame) Tripp; loving father of Bradford, William and Conor all of Lakeville and the late Elizabeth Tripp; and brother of Lisa Millet of Tennessee. There will be no visiting hours. Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass of Christian burial at Saints Martha and Mary Church, 354 Bedford Street, Lakeville, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment services will follow at the Nemasket Hill Cemetery, 515 Plymouth Street, Middleborough. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brad's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to a . For online condolences and directions, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bradford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -