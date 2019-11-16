|
|
Bradford "Brad" Davison Tripp, age 55, of Lakeville, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after a long illness. Brad was born in New Bedford on December 17, 1963, a son of the late Jerome and Nancy (Mercer) Tripp. He grew up in Middleborough, graduated Middleborough High School, Class of 1982 and was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island Engineering School, Class of 1987. Brad was the owner of Bay State Crucible, a manufacturing company in Taunton. He was a wonderful father to his three boys; teaching them how to skate, sail and to live life to its fullest. Always adventurous, Brad was an avid sailor, pilot and loved the outdoors. A kind, caring and loving man, he will be missed by many. Brad was the beloved husband of Susan (Frame) Tripp; loving father of Bradford, William and Conor all of Lakeville and the late Elizabeth Tripp; and brother of Lisa Millet of Tennessee. There will be no visiting hours. Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass of Christian burial at Saints Martha and Mary Church, 354 Bedford Street, Lakeville, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment services will follow at the Nemasket Hill Cemetery, 515 Plymouth Street, Middleborough. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brad's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to a . For online condolences and directions, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019