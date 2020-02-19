|
|
Charles Allen Ross, Jr., age 67, of Marion, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, doing what he loved while on vacation in Bonaire. He was the loving father of Matthew Ross and his wife Ashley of Marshfield, and Katie Ross of Plymouth. Grandfather of Ava Ross-Sinkler, Brooklyn Ross, and Matthew Ross Jr.. Brother of Judith McDonald, and Barbara Smith and her husband Jerry. Charles is also survived by his former wife and mother of his children; Karen Ross-Nasveschuk and her husband Kent Nasveschuk, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Born in Wareham, Mass. on January 12, 1953, son of the late Charles A. Sr. and Adelaide (Barnes) Ross. Charles was a member of the first graduating class of Upper Cape Technical High School, and went on to make his career of 47 years as a lineman with Eversource. His family was the most important thing to him, and cherished his time spent with them. Charles could be found on his motorcycle, golfing, diving, and traveling, especially to Aruba. He loved going out to eat, and was an avid food critic. Charles was an avid music lover, concert goer, and a certified DMB groupie. A visitation held at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., Manomet (Plymouth), on Friday, February 21, from 4 till 7 p.m. A service will follow in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Burial will take place the following day at Agawam Cemetery, Wareham, at 10 a.m. Donations in Charles's memory may be made to The , 370 7th Ave., Suite 1802 New York NY 10001, or to the Toys for Tots 38 Madison Rd. Dennis MA 02638. For more informationo and to sign the online guest book please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020