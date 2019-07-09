|
|
Charles H. Tibbetts, 92, of Sarasota Florida formely of Onset Mass, passed away Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at Sarasta Memorial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center unexpectedly. He was born in Vero Beach Florida. Hudband of the late Elenore Tibbetts. Father of two sons William Tibbetts of Sebastion Florida and Robert Tibbetts of Onset Mass. He had 33 years in combined service in the U.S. Air Force and in U.S. Government Otis A.N.G.B. fire fighter and he also served on the Onset Fire Department Call Fire. His interment will be on July 15th at 200pm in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne Mass.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from July 9 to July 16, 2019