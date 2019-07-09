Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Tibbetts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles H. Tibbetts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles H. Tibbetts Obituary
Charles H. Tibbetts, 92, of Sarasota Florida formely of Onset Mass, passed away Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at Sarasta Memorial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center unexpectedly. He was born in Vero Beach Florida. Hudband of the late Elenore Tibbetts. Father of two sons William Tibbetts of Sebastion Florida and Robert Tibbetts of Onset Mass. He had 33 years in combined service in the U.S. Air Force and in U.S. Government Otis A.N.G.B. fire fighter and he also served on the Onset Fire Department Call Fire. His interment will be on July 15th at 200pm in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne Mass.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from July 9 to July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.