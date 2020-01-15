Home

Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Cheryl L. Evans

Cheryl L. Evans Obituary
Cheryl Lee Evans, 62, of Plymouth, died Wed., Jan. 8th, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital. Born in Barnstable, she was the daughter of Arlene Lamore and stepdaughter of Robert Lamore of Plymouth. She was a previous resident of Walpole and South Yarmouth. Cheryl graduated from Walpole High School in 1975. She received her Licensed Practical Nursing degree at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School and traveled throughout the country as a nurse for 20 years. Cheryl also worked at Tobey Hospital and local doctors. Cheryl served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a peacetime veteran. In 1978, she was honored as a Marine of the Month. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy, Scrabble and a day at the beach with a book. Cheryl was always kind to anyone in need and she never had a bad word for anyone or anything. Cheryl was also an avid Patriots and Bruins fan. Survivors include her mother and stepfather; her brothers, Mark Evans of Pl- ymouth and Jon Evans of Orleans; her niece, Amie Lynn Evans of Plymou- th; her Godmother, Carolyn Bates of S. Yarmouth; her former step-mother, Judy Evans Barnette, and several cousins from S. Yarmouth, Walpole and Worcester. She was predeceased by her brother, the late Edward Evans. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rt. 28), Wareham on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Donations in her memory may be made to American Diabetes Association. www.diabetes.org or (). For directions and on-line guestbook visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020
