Clifford G. DeCoff, Jr., age 88, of Middleborough, died suddenly on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Born in Freetown, Clifford was the son of the late Clifford and Clara (Pittsley) DeCoff. He was a proud veteran, very proud of his country, serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. In his younger years, Clifford worked as a shoe repairman in a shoe factory in Middleborough. He went on to a career in transportation, becoming a Teamster, driving tractor-trailer trucks for many years. Clifford felt very strongly for helping those in need; being a longtime active member of the Middleboro Lions Club, he was always helping to raise monies to benefit those in need. He was a caring, kind and generous man; he will be sorely missed. Clifford was the beloved husband for 62 years to the late Rita L. (Wilbur) DeCoff; devoted father of the late Clifford I. DeCoff; dear brother of the late Barbara Fernandes; loving grandfather of Gary DeCoff and Jeana Morasca and great-grandfather of many; loving uncle of Louise Beaulieu, John DeCoff, Peter Fernandes, Katherine Watson, Paul Ankuda and Sherry Brier. Family and friends are welcome to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Graveside Services at the Precinct Cemetery, Rhode Island Road, (Route 79), Lakeville, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 12:00 noon. (Limit of 25 people). Due to the pandemic, a face mask must be worn and social distance rules must be followed at all times. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Middleboro Lions Club, Inc., P.O. Box 323, Middleborough, MA 02346. For online condolences and directions, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com
