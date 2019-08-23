|
|
The Rev. Cuthbert Heneage Mandell, age 70, of Bridgewater, died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his home. He grew up boating, fishing and hunting in Lake Charles, La. Cuthbert was a retired Episcopal priest and served parishes in West Virginia, Massachusetts, Maryland and Virginia. Cuthbert attended Louisiana State University, where he received an undergraduate degree in 1970 and a law degree in 1973. He practiced law in Shreveport, La., and served as General Counsel for the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources. He also graduated from the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Va., and was ordained a Priest in the Episcopal Church in 1995. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cuthbert and Ernestine Sims Mandell, and his older sister, Ernestine S. Mandell. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Rebecca Jane Snodgrass Mandell; son, Thomas Heneage Mandell and wife Vera; daughters, Elizabeth Ellis Mandell and Emma Mandell Gray and husband Josh; and his beloved grandchildren, Trent, Vivian and James Mandell and Alexandra and Katherine Gray; sister, Mary Elizabeth Gann; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with funeral service immediately following at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 74 High St., Wareham, on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Memorial donations may be sent to Episcopal Relief and Development, 815 Second Ave., New York, NY 10017. Arrangements by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, Wareham. For directions and online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2019