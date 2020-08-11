1/1
Dagmar Unhoch
Dagmar (Scheve) Unhoch, died peacefully in her Marion home of 55 years on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was the loving wife of George L. Unhoch, Jr., devoted mother of Christina Unhoch Mason and the late Bettina Unhoch Pike; and adoring grandmother (Oma) to her seven beloved grandchildren: Lucy, Nicholas, George, Olivia, Lili, Logan, and Emily. Born June 17, 1943 in Hamburg, Germany, at the age of nineteen Dagmar arrived in America to work for a family that spent summers in Marion. After a brief time as a flight attendant for Pan American Airways, Dagmar married and returned to Marion to start a family. She loved reading, swimming, tennis, traveling, cooking, gardening, and entertaining. Until recent years, at high tide she swam in Buzzards Bay daily from May until October, and until recent months she walked to the beach every day in order to pick up any plastic debris that washed up or was left behind by others. An outspoken figure in book group and around town, one was never in any doubt about what was on her mind, which in her later years, was usually her grandchildren. A public service will be held next year when appropriate. Remembrances may be made to the Buzzards Bay Coalition by going to https://www.savebuzzardsbay.org/take-action/donate/. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.

Published in Courier & Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2020.
