Eduardo J. Fontes, 87, of Wareham and Quincy, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at his home in Wareham, after a long illness. He was the husband of Joan R. (Roderick) Fontes. Born in Santa Catarina, Fogo, Cape Verde, Mr. Fontes came to the United States in 1960. A resident of the Oakdale section of Wareham and Quincy, he was the proud owner of Fontes Barber Shop in Dorchester, where he could be found working seven days a week. Survivors include his wife, Joan; his son, Benjamin A. Fontes and his wife Lynn of Hamden, Conn.; his grandchildren, Lily Fontes and Walter Fontes; his siblings, Marcelina Veiga, Jose Santos Fontes, and Catarina Veiga, all of Randolph, and Joaquim Fontes of Pawtucket, R.I. He was predeceased by his siblings, Marcelino Fontes, Pedro Fontes, Aquinaldo Fontes and Antonio Fontes. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rte. 28), Wareham, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. (appropriate COVID-19 protocol will be observed including the use of face masks, social distancing. Wait times in line may vary due to temporary limited capacity). Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Patrick's Church, 82 High St., Wareham, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Wareham. For directions and online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
.