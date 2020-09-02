Edward J. Leary Jr., 85, of West Wareham, passed away August 31, 2020, at Tobey Hospital after a brief illness. Ed was predeceased by his parents and sister. He is survived and loved by his wife, Ruth, siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran serving during the Korean War. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Southcoast Hospice, 200 Mill Rd., Fairhaven, MA 02719. Arrangements are by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. To leave a message of condolence or share a memory, www.ccgfuneralhome.com
.