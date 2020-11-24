Eleanor D. Sergi, 87, of Wareham, native of Brockton, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020, at Tobey Hospital. Ellie was born in Brockton, October 22, 1933, to Bernice and Stephen Orinofsky. A 1952 graduate of Brockton High School, she had been employed by Wood-Hu Kitchens in West Bridgewater for 20 years and was skilled in cement work, carpentry, and home improvements. Ellie was a strong and tough woman; she loved yard work and had a passion for building large stone walls. She and her husband Joe resided in Brockton, in Taunton, and at Matfield Woods in West Bridgewater prior to moving to East Wareham 2 years ago with her oldest son. She was a lover of and advocate for animals; she donated to several cat missions and always took in a stray or two. She also enjoyed going to Maine to help both of her sons with their cabins. Eleanor was extremely generous and loving to her family and friends. She the beloved wife of Joseph F. Sergi for 50 years; loving mother of Daniel Mullins of Wareham and David Mullins of Athens, Maine; dear grandmother of Daniel Mullins Jr. (and his fiancee Kendra Messier) of Nashua, N.H.; and also leaves close friends Carmela Burton of Wareham and Norma Anthony of Lakeville and several cousins including Anne, Paula and Gail. Ellie was a woman of great faith and she will be sorely missed. Her biggest journey is just beginning. Her memorial services will be held at a later date and for those wishing, memorial gifts may be made to Nine Lives of Norton, Nine Lives of Norton Feline Rescue Shelter Inc., P.O. Box 548, Norton, MA 02766, ninelivesofnorton.org
