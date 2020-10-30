1/1
Ethel F. Varnum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel F. (Ouellette) Varnum, age 89, of Middleborough, died on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Morton Hospital in Taunton. She was born and grew up in Middleborough. Ethel attended Middleborough Public Schools and was a graduate of Middleborough High School. Ethel had very strong beliefs with religion and her church. She was a congregant of the Central Congregational Church in Middleborough, where she volunteered for many events and could always be found participating in the "coffee hour". Ethel had many hobbies; doing arts & crafts, ceramics, knitting, crocheting, baking, cooking and gardening. A simple loving lady, she will be missed by many. Ethel was the beloved wife for 69 years to Ernest R. Varnum; loving mother of Martha L. Varnum of Dighton; dear sister of the late Arthur Ouellette and Madeline Atwood. She is also survived by three generations of loving nieces and nephews. All are invited to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., with her funeral services to follow at the Central Congregational Church, 2 Webster Street, Middleborough, starting at 11:30 a.m. Interment at the Cedar Knoll Cemetery, Staples Street, East Taunton. Due to the pandemic, a facial mask and social distance rules must be followed at all times. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ethel's memory may be made to the Central Congregational Church, 2 Webster St., Middleborough, MA 02346. For online condolences and directions, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947~3600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier & Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ashley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Central Congregational Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ashley Funeral Home
35 Oak St
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ashley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved