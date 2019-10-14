|
Frances "Franny" Carol (Lifrieri) Wynn, age 71, of Northumberland, N.H., formerly of Middleborough, Mass., died on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H. Born in Somerville, Mass., she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Brockelbank) Lifrieri. Franny was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She loved the mountains, Amish country and was especially proud of her Italian heritage. For 56 years, Franny was the beloved wife of Russell G. Wynn Sr.; devoted mother of Francine Stadelmann of Fairhaven, Mass., Russell G. Wynn, Jr. of East Haven, Vt., Frederick Wynn and his wife Tammy of Taunton, Mass., Dawn Pettey of Middleborough and the late Codi Wynn; loving grandmother of Caitlyn Butler and her husband Nickolas, Brittany, Tyler, Sarah, Kaylie, Jaclyn, Gracie, Stevie, Brian, Adam; and great-grandmother of four; dear sister of Mary McKinney of Nashville, Tenn., John Lifrieri and his wife Carol of Plymouth, Mass., Diana Roebuck and her husband Sam of Chesapeake, Va., Robert Lifrieri and his wife Janice of Hanson, Mass., and Christine Cole and her husband Richard of Plymouth. She is also survived by many other family members. Relatives and friends are invited to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. All are welcome to gather at the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 9 a.m., followed by her funeral Mass of Christian burial at Sacred Heart Church, 340 Centre Street, Middleborough, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Wood Street, Middleborough. Contributions in her memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220. For online condolences and directions, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019