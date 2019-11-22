Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon G. Burton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon G. Burton Obituary
Gordon G. "Skip" Burton, 81, of Buzzards Bay, died November 12, 2019, in Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Plymouth. He was the husband of Marilyn A. (Bulloch) Burton for 59 years. Son of the late Sidney G. and Margaret E. (MacDougall) Burton, he was born in Boston and lived in Braintree, Holbrook and Buzzards Bay for many years. He graduated from Braintree High School and Northeastern University, School of Engineering. Mr. Burton served in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves for 30 years retiring as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. Mr. Burton was a co-owner along with Ronald Forrester of Burton Forrester Associates in Canton for many years. After retiring, and at the age of 68, he obtained an engineer's license and worked as an engineer aboard the Cape Cod Central Railroad and the Mass Coastal Railroad. He was a member of the Wareham-New Bedford Lodge of Elks, the South Shore Model Railroad Club in Hingham and Little Harbor County Club in Wareham. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn A. (Bulloch) Burton; a son, Douglas A. Burton and his wife Susan of Hanover; a daughter, Jonna J. Burton of Norton; 2 brothers, Roger A. Burton and his wife Donna of Bryan, TX and E. Douglas Burton and his wife Esther of Pembroke; 2 grandsons, Christopher and David Burton both of Hanover. A celebration of his life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Wareham Lodge of Elks, 2855 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Wareham Lodge of Elks 73, Attn: Veterans Fund, P.O. Box 566, E. Wareham, MA 02538. Arrangements are by the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. For online guest book, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -