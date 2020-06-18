Haley M. Bergen
Haley M. Bergen, age 22, of Middleborough, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born in Taunton, Haley grew up in Raynham. In her youth, Haley spent her time playing softball, reading and hanging out with friends. Haley graduated from Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School, Class of 2016 and was a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation, she attended St. John's University in New York. Most recently, Haley was employed at Fisher's Pub in Middleborough greeting customers with her beautiful smile. Haley was known for her sense of humor. Haley loved to spend time with her family. She looked up to her older sisters and the three of them were best friends. A kind and loving person, she will be sorely missed by many. Haley was the beloved daughter of Jennifer (Ryan) and John Bergen of Middleborough; loving sister of Brittany Bergen of Middleborough, Cassandra Bergen of Middleborough, John Quinn and Brandon Quinn; cherished granddaughter of the late Emilie Bergen and the late John H. Bergen.She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. At the family's request, all funeral and interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Haley's memory may be made to the MSPCA, (mspca.org) For online condolences, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600

Published in Courier & Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ashley Funeral Home
35 Oak St
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-3600
