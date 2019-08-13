Home

Wareham Village Funeral Home
5 Center Street
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-4748
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wareham Village Funeral Home
5 Center Street
Wareham, MA 02571
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Milton Cemetery
211 Centre Street
Milton, MA
View Map
1936 - 2019
Jacqueline (Sexton) Crocker, 83, of Wareham, formerly of Weymouth, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Plymouth Harborside Healthcare Center, with her children at her side. Mrs. Crocker was the wife of the late Lincoln P. Crocker who passed away in 1992. She was born in Boston, the daughter of the late John W. and Agnes (Curtis) Sexton. Mrs. Crocker was a 1954 graduate of Hyde Park High School and worked for many years in the South Shore and South Eastern Massachusetts area as a Real Estate broker. She was a volunteer at Tobey Hospital and enjoyed reading, bowling and card games. Mrs. Crocker is survived by her children; Christine and her husband Victor Moulton of Abington and Steven Crocker and his wife Robin of Bristol, R.I. She was the loving grandmother of Eric Moulton; and the sister of the late Thomas Sexton, Katherine McDonough and Phyllis Fleming. She was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 4-6 p.m., in the Wareham Village Funeral Home, 5 Center Street, Wareham. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. Her graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Milton Cemetery, 211 Centre Street, Milton. Memorial gifts in her memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133, www.davma.org/donate-now/ or the Salvation Army National Headquarters, 615 Slaters Lane, P.O. Box 269, Alexandria, VA 22313, www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/. Arrangements by Wareham Village Funeral Home.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019
