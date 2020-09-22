James J. Sullivan, 85, of Plymouth, formerly of Dorchester, died September, 21, 2020 at home while surrounded by his l oving family. He was the husband of Charlotte C. Sherry Sullivan and the son of the late James J. and Gertrude T. (Synkowski) Sullivan. He was born in Boston and lived in Dorchester for many years before moving to Plymouth 41 years ago. He graduated from Dorchester High School. Mr. Sullivan served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1957 to 1959 and then served in the Coast Guard Reserves until 1976. Mr. Sullivan owned James J. Sullivan Insurance Agency in Quincy for 57 years before retiring. He served on the Board of Directors and many comm- ittees for the Massachusetts Insurance Agents Association and served on the Board of Directors for Mass Movers Association. He enjoyed gardening, boating and was active with Holy Cross Retreat House and supported My Brothers Keeper both in Easton. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte C. "Sherry" Sullivan; 3 daughters, Margaret "Meg" Sullivan of Quincy, Catherine "Carrie" Sullivan of Holbrook, Maura Robey of Braintree; 2 sons, James Sullivan of Quincy and Sean Sullivan of Norwood; 2 stepchildren, Jane Leary and Max Hackney of Weymouth; 19 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and his dog, Lady. Visiting hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. (Appropriate COVID-19 protocol will be observed including the use of face masks, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity). His funeral and burial are being held privately. Donations in his memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
.