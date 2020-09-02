1/1
James P. Uvanitte Jr.
James Paul Uvanitte Jr., of Wareham, age 70, passed away on August 26, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with illnesses at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Jennifer. He was the son of his late parents, James Sr., and Vivian Uvanitte. Jimmy is also survived by his children from his first marriage, Michael, Michelle, and Daniel, and his grandson, Samuel James Uvanitte of Carver. Jimmy is also survived by a brother, Donald (Donna) Uvanitte of Quincy, his sister Diane (George) Kirk of Plymouth, and a brother Richard Uvanitte of Stoughton. He was predeceased by his brother Bill (Carol) ODay of Plymouth, and his sister Yvonne of Quincy. He is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. He was also survived by three brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law, and other relatives and friends in Jamaica. He will be missed by all his former co-workers, especially his good friends, William McCombe and Paul Rocha. Jimmy graduated in 1969 from Quincy High Vocational Technical School. He worked at Woodward Spring as a heavy-duty mechanic, and then for many years at N Star in Wareham until retiring a few years ago. He took great pride in his work and could often be found working on vehicles for friends and family. Jimmy was a caring and dependable friend and brother. As a teenager, he enjoyed water sports, particularly boat racing where he could often be found racing his hydroplane or water skiing on the Town River. He enjoyed long motorcycle rides and adventures with his brother, Bill. Jimmy also enjoyed holiday dinners and celebrations where he liked to help with the cooking and preparation. He was the 'official gravy stirrer.' Jimmy will be missed by all. Private arrangements were provided by Bartlett Funeral Home in Plymouth.

Published in Courier & Sentinel from Sep. 2 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-3456
