|
|
Janice Jan Konetchy (Nickel), age 91, died December 12, 2019. Private family services were held at her residence in Georgetown, TX. Mrs. Konetchy was born on April 26, 1928 to Louise and Harry Nickel of Newton, MA. She graduated Newton High School in 1946. She married Edward Konetchy on August 5, 1950. She raised 2 sons and had 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Mrs. Konetchy had an active life with her husband, camping, square dancing, sailing, and traveling throughout the USA, Canada, Mexico, South America, Virgin and Caribbean Islands. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. She leaves behind her husband Edward and 2 sons; Stephen, of Norwood MA; and Donald, of Bristol, CT.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019