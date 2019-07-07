|
Jerome A. Praino of Hingham and formerly of Wareham, passed away Wednesday July 3, 2019, he was 88. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Anthony and Catherine (Devine) Praino. He attended Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket RI, Saint Sebastians School in Needham, and was a graduate of Roslindale High School. He later attended Wentworth University. Jerome was the proprietor for many years of the J. Praino Flooring Company, and later was a sales representative for Congress Carpet. He was a long time member of the Kiwanis Club in Jamaica Plain, Elks Lodge, and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed sailing, photography, reading, and travel. Jerome was the beloved husband of 62 years of Josephine M. Jo Praino of Hingham, and the brother in law of Marie Flynn and her husband John of Norton. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Memorial Mass in the Church of the Resurrection, 1057 Main Street, Hingham at 10 oclock on Saturday July 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jeromes memory to the , 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 301, Framingham MA 01701. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from July 7 to July 14, 2019