John A. Decas, 92, of Wareham, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on April 10, 2020. John was a man of strong faith who loved his family more than anything in the world. Born March 10, 1928 in Pavlia, Greece, a mountain village in Arcadia, Greece which overlooks the plain of Megalopolis. John's parents were Argirios and Stamata Decaneas. John immigrated to the United States in 1958. He and his brother Paul worked alongside their uncles, Nicholas, Charles and William Decas and later purchased and operated Decas Variety Store in Wareham. John's hard work, dedication and loyalty to his customers was evident through his expression of love, a banana or a pinch on the cheek. He was predeceased by his three siblings, Vasiliki, Panaiota, and Paul. John is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Kiki, daughter Lisa Jacques and her husband Wayne of Middleboro, son Dean Decas and his wife Melissa and grandchildren, Mallory and Cameron Decas of Wareham Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Donations in his memory may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 79411, Dartmouth, MA 02747. Arrangements are by the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham, Ma. For online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020