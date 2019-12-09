Home

John Anthony Spinale, formerly of Medford, Mass. and Wareham, Mass. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 4, 2019, at the age of 72 years. John was a former teacher and guidance counselor, spending most of his years at Medford High School and Old Rochester Regional High School. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Rose Spinale and brother of Joseph Spinale, Rosemarie Ternullo and the late Marilyn MacKenzie. He will forever be remembered by his children Maria Sheppard and her husband Christopher, Deanna Feroli and John Spinale and his wife Patricia. His 8 grandchildren Lilly, Matthew, Michael, Nicholas, Anna, Johnny, Jake and Gabriella who were the loves of his life. He will also be lovingly remembered by Margaret Spinale, mother to his 3 children and his cousin and friend Joseph Spinale. John will also be remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends. A private service will be held at Saint Michael's Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in the name of John A. Spinale to Massachusetts General Hospital, c/o Palliative Care Division, 55 Fruit Street, Founders 6, Boston, MA 02114. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2019
