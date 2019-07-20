|
John "Chip" Prescott - It is with great sadness that the family of John "Chip" Prescott announces his passing on June 12, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Chip was born in Lowell, MA, resided in Westford MA, until his family moved to Marion, 1955. He attended local schools, Tabor Academy and Old Rochester Regional High School. He was well known for his athletic ability and excelled in hockey and lacrosse. Loved his time spent with his grandfather "Cap" Carlson on the Tabor Boy riding out storms and caring for the schooner. He was active in the Town of Marion's fire department, having served many years as a dedicated volunteer. He was a lifetime member of the Firefighter's Association and served as President. Prior to his move to Florida he owned his own business of antique restoration, repair and furniture reproduction. Thru the years he was a Mac Tool distributor and worked for several construction companies. Chip had many interests. He was an avid golfer, a talented master craftsman, and had a passion for his garden and greenhouse where he tended to his vast collection of orchids. He is survived by his wife, Juliana. of Villages FL, sisters Deborah Smith, husband Dr. Lindsay Smith of Tonto Verde, AZ, Nancy Feeney of New Bedford MA and brother Peter Prescott, wife Karen, of So. Berwick Maine. He had many nieces and nephews. He leaves his son, Glenn John Prescott, wife Catherine, grandchildren Russell Thomas Prescott, Meredith Claire Prescott, Kelsey Every and Lauren Laflamme, all from Maine. He also leaves a daughter Stephanie Helen Prescott, Villages FL, grandchildren Kylie Baxter Hamilton USAF and her husband Tyler Hamilton, Niceville FL, Braelie Ray Prescott-Arruda. Key West FL. He also leaves five great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his his grandparents Captain John and Evelyn Carlson and his parents Philip and Ada Prescott all of Marion, MA. A memorial gathering is planned on October 19 in FL to celebrate his life at his home.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from July 20 to July 27, 2019