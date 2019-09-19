|
After a lengthy battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, John S. Ward, 79, of Fryeburg, Maine passed peacefully away on Monday morning September 16, 2019. Son of Humphrey Randolph Ward and Elinor Haines Ward of Needham, MA. He is survived by his wife, Clementina Rosel Ward, his daughters; Leona C. Ward , Wendy L. Ward and granddaughter Ayannah J. Ward and sister Carol Diedering. He was a graduate of Fryeburg Academy Class of 1958 and a graduate of the University of Nebraska. John was a proud Army veteran from 1961-67. He was the head negotiator for teachers union for better wages in Plymouth, MA in the 1970s and a special needs teacher in Plymouth for over ten years. He was an avid member of Kiwanis Club of Plymouth, MA for over 15 years and a member of the American Legion. He was also the proud co-owner of Tinas Nipa Hut Gift Shop in Wareham, MA for 25 years and the co-founder of Cranberry HIghway Associates with then co-founder the late Flo Byron. John was also active with the Filipino community of the Boston area, he was an active board member for the Phillippine Dance Company of Boston and was the Hermano of the Santa Nino Festival in the Phillippines back in 1988 that fed hundreds of needy people. He loved the Phillippine Islands, doing business there and knew the late Levi Celerio; famous violin player and composer in the Phillippines, in his last days he went back to playing his violin after giving it up at 16 years old. Memorial services will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Needham, MA in the chapel on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2pm followed by refreshments. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to Fryeburg Academy Music Department, 745 Main St., Fryeburg, Maine 04037. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren St., Fryeburg. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www. woodfuneralhome.org.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019