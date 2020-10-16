Joseph J. Peters, 91, of West Wareham, died Oct. 5, 2020. He was the husband of the late Janice R. (Cleveland) Peters and the son of the late Joseph and Ann Peters. He was born in New Bedford and moved to West Wareham over 40 years ago, eventually moving to S. Venice, FL. Mr. Peters owned and operated Joe Peters Transmission Service in New Bedford. He enjoyed restoring antique boats, cars, motorcycles and airplanes. He was a member of the New Bedford Fire Museum where he restored two fire engines. He was also a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity in Venice, FL. Survivors include his son, Milton Peters and his wife Ann of South Venice, FL; his daughter, Joanne Keighley of West Wareham; two grandsons, Patrick Peters of FL and Ryan Keighley of VT; two great grandchildren, Colleen and Connor Keighley both of VT. His service will be private. A gathering will be held next year to remember Mr. Peters. Arrangements are by the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
